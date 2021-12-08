Brazilian steelmaker CSN, mining subsidiary CSN Mineracao to raise capex

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN CSNA3.SA and its mining subsidiary CSN Mineracao CMIN3.SA announced on Wednesday a sharp rise in capital expenditure and targets maintaining low debt ratios next year.

CSN will increase consolidated capex next year by 46%, to 4.1 billion reais ($727.80 million). CSN Mineração announced 12 billion reais in capital expenditure from 2022 to 2026 to expand its production capacity.

Although CSN is planning to raise annual capex at its steelmaking operations by 30% to 1.3 billion reais a year between 2022 and 2026, the company said it is keeping its debt target below one times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a common gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA.

($1 = 5.6334 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr., writing by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

