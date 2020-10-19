US Markets

Brazilian steelmaker CSN files for IPO of mining subsidiary

Alberto Alerigi Jr Reuters
SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN SA said on Monday it had filed for an initial public offering for its mining subsidiary on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, according to a securities filing.

The float of shares in CSN Mineração SA will include both primary and secondary offerings, the filing said. CSN said it is still evaluating the sale of its own shares in the subsidiary.

