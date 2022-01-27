Brazilian states freeze fuel tax for 2 more months due to high prices

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian states decided on Thursday to freeze a local tax levied on fuels for an additional two months, extending until Mar. 31 a measure that had been expected to end on Jan. 31.

A committee comprising all 27 finance secretaries for Brazil's states and federal district said the move was unanimously approved as the country tries to tackle rising fuel prices.

The measure first took place in November 2021 as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly blamed the ICMS state tax levied on fuels for galloping inflation in the South American Coutry.

State governors had previously said an extension of the tax freeze was not in their plans, but changed their stance after Bolsonaro announced he was preparing a bill that would potentially change federal and state taxes on fuels.

