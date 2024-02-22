News & Insights

Brazilian state suspends license at second Vale mine

Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

February 22, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA on Thursday said that Para state has suspended the operating license for its Onca Puma nickel mine after a similar suspension at the miner's Sossego copper mine a day earlier.

Vale said in a securities filing that it was evaluating the necessary measures to re-establish the mine's operating license.

Onca Puma mine has an estimated nominal capacity of 27,000 metric tons of nickel per year, according to previous filings. In January, Vale said operations at the mine were halted for maintenance.

On Wednesday, the operating license of the miner's Sossego copper mine, Vale's second-largest for the metal, was also suspended.

The environment secretary of Para state said the suspension of the copper mine was "due to non-compliance with environmental conditions," without providing further details. Vale produced 66,800 metric tons of copper in 2023 in Sossego.

Vale reports fourth-quarter earnings after markets close on Thursday evening.

