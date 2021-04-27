Brazilian state lender Caixa to raise $900 mln with insurance unit IPO -sources

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal CEF.UL will raise 5 billion reais ($917 million) with the initial public offering of its insurance unit, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Caixa Seguridade CXSE3.SA priced its IPO at 9.67 reais per share, according to the sources, the first Brazilian offering this month to be priced within the original range, which was 9.33 to 12.67 reais.

Other companies that priced their offerings this month had to reduce the price range to conclude their transactions.

Caixa will sell 517.5 million shares of the insurance unit, considering an additional allotment. One of the sources said the offering had a strong demand from local retail investors.

The first IPO by a Brazilian state-controlled company under President Jair Bolsonaro's government has emerged as a test of whether his penchant for intervening in the running of state-run firms will dampen investor interest in the Brazilian market. The IPO had been delayed before due to the pandemic.

Bloomberg News reported Caixa Seguridade IPO pricing earlier on Tuesday.

($1 = 5.4522 reais)

