US Markets

Brazilian state lender Caixa reports 22% fall in Q1 net income

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal posted a 22.2% drop in first-quarter net income to 3.049 billion reais ($535.62 million) as gains with loans and trading income fell.

SAO PAULO, May 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal posted a 22.2% drop in first-quarter net income to 3.049 billion reais ($535.62 million) as gains with loans and trading income fell.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 13.9% from a year earlier, the bank said.

The bank's loan book rose 0.9% from December and 2% from a year earlier, to 699.6 billion reais, mainly on mortgages.

Loan loss provision expenses fell 28.8% as the bank said its loan book had moved towards less risky assets.

Brazil's biggest lenders, such as Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA and Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, have increased provisions, bracing for the crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fee income was down 0.7% due to drops in checking account and mutual funds fees.

Caixa's tier 1 capital rose to 12.9%, up 0.42 percentage points from the previous quarter.

($1 = 5.6925 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    18 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular