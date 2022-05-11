Brazilian startup Solfacil raises $100 mln in round led by QED

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian photovoltaic system financing startup Solfacil said on Wednesday it raised $100 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm QED Investors, with participation from SoftBank, VEF and Valor Capital.

The company, which provides resources for clients to install solar power equipment, said it has already financed more than 1.2 billion reais ($234 million) for homes, small and medium-sized businesses, and rural producers.

Resources from the latest funding round will be used to invest in technology, increase its financing supply and expand its marketplace, according to a statement.

"People produce their own clean energy, and are less vulnerable to the constant increases in the electricity bill," said the CEO and founder of Solfacil, Fabio Carrara.

The investment comes less than a year after QED led another Series B round of 160 million reais in Solfacil.

($1 = 5.1323 reais)

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; editing by Richard Pullin)

