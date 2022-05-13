Brazilian soluble coffee exports down 4.7% in first 4 months of 2022

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's soluble coffee exports fell 4.7% in the first four months of 2022, to the equivalent of 1.22 million 60-kilo bags, as shipments to Russia and Ukraine decreased, sector association Abics said on Friday.

The negative performance is mainly due to the decline in purchases from Russia and Ukraine, whose imports of Brazilian soluble coffee fell by a combined 66,572 bags from January to the end of April, said Abics.

The situation could get worse, since Brazil did not register any exports in April to Russia, a country that last year was the second main destination for Brazilian soluble coffee, behind only the United States.

Abics estimates a drop of 500,000 bags equivalent in shipments this year, or about $100 million less if the war continues.

"Considering that our total exports fell by 60,851 bags in the four-month period, this drop in performance so far is justified by what we stopped exporting to these Eastern European nations since the beginning of the conflict," said the institutional relations director at Abics, Aguinaldo Lima.

Both countries were responsible for around 13% of the coffee volume sent abroad by Brazil, having imported the equivalent of 534,000 bags of soluble coffee last year, according to the executive.

In the first four months of 2022, Brazil exported its soluble coffee to 99 countries, with the United States its main client. Russia, even with a 29.5% drop in purchases, remained the second biggest buyer, taking 83,806 bags, or 6.9% of the total.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

