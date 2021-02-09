US Markets

Brazilian software co LG Informatica files for IPO

Contributor
Aluisio Alves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAHEL PATRASSO

Brazilian software company LG Informática SA has filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian software company LG Informática SA has filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday.

Investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco BTG Pactual and UBS BB will manage the offering.

The company will raise money and some shareholders, including U.S. asset manager H.I.G Capital, will sell part of their stakes.

Recent Brazilian tech IPOs have been successful and this months companies such as camera and equipment maker Intelbras INTB3.SA, website holding co Mosaico MOSI3.SA and online furniture retailer Mobly SA MBLY3.SA have debuted this week in Sao Paulo stock exchange.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More