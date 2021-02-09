Brazilian software co LG Informatica files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian software company LG Informática SA has filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday.

Investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco BTG Pactual and UBS BB will manage the offering.

The company will raise money and some shareholders, including U.S. asset manager H.I.G Capital, will sell part of their stakes.

Recent Brazilian tech IPOs have been successful and this months companies such as camera and equipment maker Intelbras INTB3.SA, website holding co Mosaico MOSI3.SA and online furniture retailer Mobly SA MBLY3.SA have debuted this week in Sao Paulo stock exchange.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

