Brazilian soccer legend Pele back in hospital for more chemotherapy -ESPN

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele has returned to hospital for new chemotherapy sessions, sports website ESPN reported on Thursday.

The former soccer star will undergo new exams to find other possible cancer spots, ESPN said. It said Pele was in stable condition and could leave hospital on Thursday.

Pele was diagnosed with a tumor in the intestine, one in the liver and the beginning of another in a lung, and due to his fragile condition he continues to be closely monitored.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)

