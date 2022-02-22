Brazilian shoemaker Alpargatas raises $492 mln in follow-on offering

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian shoemaker Alpargatas SA ALPA4.SA has priced a planned follow-on share offering at 26.3 reais per share, raising 2.49 billion reais ($492.26 million), according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company sold 37.5 million common shares and 57.5 million preferred shares at 26.3 reais. The share price represents a 2.3% discount to its Tuesday closing price of 6.92 reais.

The offering was managed by the investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, which is part of Alpargatas' controlling shareholder group, Bank of America BAC.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA and Citigroup C.N.

Alpargatas will use the proceeds to finance the acquisition of Rothy´s Inc, a California-based maker of clothes and shoes from recycled products.

($1 = 5.0583 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.