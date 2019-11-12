Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza concludes $1.1 bln share offering- sources

Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA concluded a $1.1 billion share offering on Tuesday pricing its shares at 43 reais, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA concluded a $1.1 billion share offering on Tuesday pricing its shares at 43 reais, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The total offering amounts to 4.7 billion reais ($1.13 billion). The company will raise 4.3 billion reais issuing new shares and use the proceeds to fund expansion of its e-commerce operations, store openings and potential acquisitions.

Magazine Luiza's controlling shareholders, the Trajano family, will raise 400 million reais selling a part of their stake.

Magazine Luiza shares fell 3.6% in Sao Paulo stock exchange on Tuesday as investors waited for the offering pricing, closing at 43.40 reais.

($1 = 4.1637 reais)

