Brazilian retailer Havan files for IPO as founder investigated for disinformation

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian department store chain Havan SA, whose founder is being investigated as part of broad probes into political disinformation campaigns, filed on Friday for a multibillion-reais initial public offering, according to a securities filing.

The company has not yet disclosed the offering size. Sources had said earlier that a 5 billion reais ($906 million) portion of the offering will go to further expanding the chain of 149 stores, recognizable for the Statue of Liberty replicas that adorn them across Brazil.

Its founder, Luciano Hang, will also sell an undisclosed amount of shares. Hang, who usually dresses in the colors of Brazil's national flag, is a vocal supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro.

He is currently a target in two probes into the alleged dissemination and financing of disinformation against Brazil's Supreme Court. The investigation, which is under judicial seal, started in 2019.

Earlier this year, Hang said in a Facebook post that he has never attacked or sent out fake news against the Supreme Court.

Hang is also under investigations for potential dissemination of false information amid the presidential elections of 2018.

In July, Hang's Facebook and Twitter accounts were suspended in response to a Supreme Court order, in a decision tied to the probe.

Havan posted a net loss of 127.5 million reais on sales of 4.3 billion reais in the first half of the year, hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, XP Inc, BTG Pactual SA, Morgan Stanley, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Safra, Santander Brasil and Bank of America will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.5172 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by David Evans and Steve Orlofsky)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.