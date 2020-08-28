Brazilian retailer Havan files for IPO

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian department store chain Havan SA filed on Friday for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing.

The company did not disclose yet the offering size. Sources had said earlier a 5 billion reais ($906.26 million) portion of the offering will go to further expand the chain of 149 stores, recognizable for the Statue of Liberty replicas that adorn them.

Its founder, Luciano Hang, will also sell an undisclosed amount of shares. Hang is a strong supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Havan posted a net loss of 127.5 million reais and sales of 4.3 billion reais in the first half of the year.

Investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, XP Inc, BTG Pactual SA, Morgan Stanley, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Safra, Santander Brasil and Bank of America will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.5172 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by David Evans)

