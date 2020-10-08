Brazilian retailer Grupo Mateus raises $820 mln in IPO

Updates with confirmation from the company

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Grupo Mateus SA GMAT3.SA, a Brazilian operator of supermarkets and discount warehouse-style stores, said on Thursday it had raised 4.6 billion reais ($821 million) in an initial public offering.

The company priced shares at 8.97 reais ($1.60) each, the very bottom of its price range, which was set between 8.97 reais and 11.66 reais. Reuters had reported the pricing earlier on Thursday, citing sources.

The company was offering shares and overallotments but did not sell the overallotments entirely, it said.

Investment banking units of XP Inc, Banco Bradesco SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Safra, Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA and Itau Unibanco Holding SA managed the offering.

Grupo Mateus has 137 stores in Brazil's northern and northeastern states, selling food, furniture and electronics.

($1 = 5.5997 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O'Brien)

