Brazilian retailer Grupo Mateus prices shares at 8.97 reais each -sources

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Grupo Mateus SA GMAT3.SA, a Brazilian operator of supermarkets and discount warehouse-style stores, priced shares at 8.97 reais ($1.60) each in an initial public offering on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The company priced its shares at the very bottom of its price range, which was set between 8.97 reais and 11.66 reais.

($1 = 5.5997 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chris Reese)

