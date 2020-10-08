US Markets

Brazilian retailer Grupo Mateus prices shares at 8.97 reais each -sources

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Grupo Mateus SA, a Brazilian operator of supermarkets and discount warehouse-style stores, priced shares at 8.97 reais ($1.60) each in an initial public offering on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The company priced its shares at the very bottom of its price range, which was set between 8.97 reais and 11.66 reais.

($1 = 5.5997 reais)

