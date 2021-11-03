Brazilian rental car company Unidas approves share buyback program

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian rental car company Cia de Locacao das Americas SA LCAM3.SA has approved a share buyback program, the firm said in a Wednesday evening securities filing.

The company, commonly branded as Unidas, plans to purchase up to 20,349,175 shares, which is equivalent to 4% of the firm's total share capital.

The buyback can be executed any time over the next 18 months, the company said.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.