Brazilian rental car company Unidas approves share buyback program

The board of Brazilian rental car company Cia de Locacao das Americas SA has approved a share buyback program, the firm said in a Wednesday evening securities filing.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian rental car company Cia de Locacao das Americas SA LCAM3.SA has approved a share buyback program, the firm said in a Wednesday evening securities filing.

The company, commonly branded as Unidas, plans to purchase up to 20,349,175 shares, which is equivalent to 4% of the firm's total share capital.

The buyback can be executed any time over the next 18 months, the company said.

