Brazilian rental car co Ouro Verde will be renamed Unidas after acquisition

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Rental car company Ouro Verde, owned by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO, will be renamed Unidas after the acquisition of the brand from Localiza Rent a Car RENT3.SA.

In a securities filing on Monday, Localiza informed of the conclusion of the 3.6 billion real ($683 million) deal announced two years ago, which covered 49,000 vehicles and almost 200 stores.

New Unidas CEO, Claudio Zattar, said in a video interview that the company, focused before the acquisition on trucks, large vehicles and fleet renting, will use Unidas brand in its previous business and in the retail rent-a-car operation.

The new company is expected to become the third largest rental car company in the country, with 90,000 vehicles.

Unidas will have 182 rental stores and 20 car resale stores, Zattar added. The number of employees more than doubled to 3,600 and three of Unidas' former directors will lead the rental car operation, according to Zattar.

($1 = 5.2710 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.