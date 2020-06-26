US Markets

Brazilian reinsurer IRB says investigations found irregularities - filing

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

IRB Resseguros Brasil SA said it has concluded an investigation that found a series of wrongdoings at the reinsurer, including payment of alleged bonuses, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Adds details on investigation, context

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - IRB Resseguros Brasil SA IRBR3.SA said it has concluded an investigation that found a series of wrongdoings at the reinsurer, including payment of alleged bonuses, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

IRB said audit firm KPMG Assessores Ltda and law firm Felsberg carried out the investigations.

The company said the investigation has identified employees responsible for leaking false information about its shareholder base, although it does not name them.

In March, media reports said Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, the investment company controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, was an investor in the company, moving shares up. Berkshire denied having any position in IRB.

The reinsurer also said an internal investigation found roughly 60 million reais in irregular payments of bonuses and share buybacks that surpassed limits previously established.

All executives involved in the wrongdoings have already left the company, IRB said, without naming them.

The reinsurer started to face a raft of problems earlier this year after Brazilian asset manager Squadra questioned the reinsurer's financial statements in a letter in February.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular