Brazilian reinsurer IRB considering new share offering

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA IRBR3.SA on Monday said it is considering a new capital raising to reinforce its financial structure, which would most likely be a fresh follow-on share offering.

The company added in a securities filing, however, that it has not yet reached a final decision or approved the potential funding, as well as its terms, and that the move would depend on favorable market conditions.

($1 = 5.0713 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

