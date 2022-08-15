US Markets

Brazilian reinsurer IRB considering new share offering

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA on Monday said it is considering a new capital raising to reinforce its financial structure, which would most likely be a fresh follow-on share offering.

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA IRBR3.SA on Monday said it is considering a new capital raising to reinforce its financial structure, which would most likely be a fresh follow-on share offering.

The company added in a securities filing, however, that it has not yet reached a final decision or approved the potential funding, as well as its terms, and that the move would depend on favorable market conditions.

