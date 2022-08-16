US Markets

Brazilian reinsurer IRB capital raise may reach up to $233 million- CEO

Aluisio Alves
Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA expects to raise up to 1.2 billion reais ($233 million) in new capital, CEO Raphael Carvalho told analysts during a call on Tuesday.

Carvalho said the reinsurer needs to solve its capital deficiency by October 31, and added the company is also considering selling real estate and reinsurance portfolios.

($1 = 5.1441 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

