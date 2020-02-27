US Markets

Brazilian real's slump to fresh low brings 4.50 per dollar into view

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's real slumped again on the global foreign exchanges on Thursday, hitting a fresh record low of 4.4850 per dollar as investors grew increasingly worried about the impact on Latin America's largest economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slumped again on the global foreign exchanges on Thursday, hitting a fresh record low of 4.4850 per dollar BRBY as investors grew increasingly worried about the impact on Latin America's largest economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

The real's fall brings its losses against the dollar so far this year to more than 10%, and comes as a growing number of economists are cutting their 2020 growth forecasts for Brazil, some below the politically sensitive 2% mark.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Traders See Plenty of Opportunity, but Should Investors Aggressively Buy the Dip?

Shawn Cruz, Manager, Trader Services at TD Ameritrade, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss whether or not investors should aggressively buy the dip.

1 day ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular