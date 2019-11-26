Brazilian real hits record low, as dollar rises to 4.2592 reais

US Markets

BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slumped to an all-time low against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback rose above the previous peak around 4.25 reais BRBY a day after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said he wasn't concerned about the exchange rate.

The dollar traded as high as 4.2592 reais in early trade on Tuesday, with traders pointing to Guedes's sanguine comments made in Washington on Monday as a green light to push the real even lower.

