Brazilian real hits one-year high through psychological 5.00 per dollar level

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's real surged to a one-year high against the dollar on Wednesday, as the prospect of another aggressive interest rate hike later in the day and of faster tightening in the months ahead pushed the U.S. currency below 5.00 reais BRBY.

It was the first time since June last year that the dollar has traded below the psychologically key 5.00 level, and means the real has appreciated around 18% in the last three months and is now up almost 4% year-to-date.

The dollar fell around 1% to a low of 4.9926 reais BRBYon Wednesday, ahead of the Brazilian central bank's interest rate decision.

The bank's rate-setting committee known as 'Copom' is widely expected to raise the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for a third straight meeting, to 4.25%, and perhaps drop its commitment to only a "partial normalization" of policy.

Longer-term rate curves flattened in tandem with the strengthening real, indicating that investors are more confident the central bank will do whatever it takes to bring inflation back in line.

With inflation currently running at 8% and expectations for next year also drifting above the central bank's official target, interest rate futures 0#DIJ: began to price in the possibility of even a 100 basis point hike on Wednesday.

"We expect BRL to trade well in the aftermath of the meeting, especially if they drop the 'partial normalization' guidance. In that case, the curve should continue to flatten," Citi strategists wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Brazil real vs rate spreadshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3g4vamY

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.