Brazilian Rare Earths Unveils Major Discovery at Monte Alto

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. has announced a major discovery of high-grade heavy rare earth mineralization at its Monte Alto Project in Bahia, Brazil, significantly expanding the exploration area. The discovery includes some of the highest-grade assays of dysprosium and terbium ever reported, reinforcing Monte Alto’s potential as a world-class rare earth site. These findings underscore the project’s vast exploration potential over a 4 km by 3 km area, promising substantial returns for investors.

