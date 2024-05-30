News & Insights

Brazilian Rare Earths Shareholders Back Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. (AU:BRE) has released an update.

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. (BRE) successfully passed all three resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, as revealed by the poll results. Shareholders showed strong support, with the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the ratification of prior share issue for the Sulista Project receiving nearly unanimous approval. This development indicates solid backing from the investors for the company’s strategic decisions.

