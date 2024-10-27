News & Insights

Brazilian Rare Earths Expands Monte Alto Project with Key Discoveries

October 27, 2024

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. (AU:BRE) has released an update.

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. has reported significant exploration success at its Monte Alto project, revealing ultra-high-grade mineralization and expanding its exploration area over 12 km². The project boasts impressive rare earth grades, including a breakthrough discovery of heavy rare earths at Monte Alto East. Additionally, a new partnership with the Bahia government promises institutional support for the development of the Rocha da Rocha rare earth province.

