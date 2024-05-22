News & Insights

Brazilian Rare Earths Appoints New Board Member

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. (AU:BRE) has released an update.

Brazilian Rare Earths Ltd. (BRE) has announced the appointment of industry veteran Eric Noyrez as a Non-Executive Director, effective 3 June 2024. Noyrez boasts over two decades of leadership experience in the rare earth sector, including executive roles at Lynas Corporation and Serra Verde Mineracao. The company anticipates that his extensive global industry connections will enhance the development and operation of BRE’s rare earth and critical minerals projects in Brazil.

