Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano to dramatically hike capex in 2022

Gram Slattery Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA has approved a 2022 capital expenditure forecast of 13.6 billion reais ($2.41 billion), the company said in a Thursday securities filing.

That is more than double the company's 2021 projected capex of 6.2 billion reais.

($1 = 5.65 reais)

