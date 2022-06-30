Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano agrees $65 mln deal for Caravelas

Banking

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA has agreed to acquire Caravelas Florestal SA for 336 million reais ($64.84 million) as part of efforts to reduce its raw materials costs, it said late on Wednesday.

The deal "is aligned with the company's strategy to be ‘best-in-class’ in terms of the total cost of pulp", Suzano said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.1822 reais)

