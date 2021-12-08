Banking

Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin to invest $837 mln in 2022

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Published

Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin SA announced on Wednesday it will invest 4.7 billion reais ($836.72 million) in 2022, of which 2.75 billion reais are expected to go to the development of its Puma 2 project.

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin SA KLBN11.SA announced on Wednesday it will invest 4.7 billion reais ($836.72 million) in 2022, of which 2.75 billion reais are expected to go to the development of its Puma 2 project.

The capital expenditure (capex) figure also includes around 1 billion reais in "operational continuity" and 480 million reais in forests, according to a presentation to analysts and investors.

The company also estimated hardwood pulp demand to grow 4.6 million to 7.6 million tonnes from 2020 to 2025, while the offer should rise 7.2 million tonnes. For long fibre, it expects demand to rise 1.5 million tonnes while seeing a supply growth of 800,000 tonnes.

($1 = 5.6172 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular