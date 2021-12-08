Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin to invest $837 mln in 2022

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin SA KLBN11.SA announced on Wednesday it will invest 4.7 billion reais ($836.72 million) in 2022, of which 2.75 billion reais are expected to go to the development of its Puma 2 project.

The capital expenditure (capex) figure also includes around 1 billion reais in "operational continuity" and 480 million reais in forests, according to a presentation to analysts and investors.

The company also estimated hardwood pulp demand to grow 4.6 million to 7.6 million tonnes from 2020 to 2025, while the offer should rise 7.2 million tonnes. For long fibre, it expects demand to rise 1.5 million tonnes while seeing a supply growth of 800,000 tonnes.

($1 = 5.6172 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

