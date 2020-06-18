Brazilian prosecutors deepen probe into illicit Petrobras fuel trades

By Gram Slattery

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors and police executed 12 search warrants in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, as part of a long-standing investigation into fuel trading activities at state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA, authorities said.

Authorities in Brazil have for years been probing illicit deals between Petrobras employees and commodity trading firms Vitol, Glencore GLEN.L and Trafigura. In December 2018, when the probe was made public, prosecutors alleged that intermediaries linked to the commodity trading giants had for years bribed Petrobras employees so that the state-run company would buy fuel at inflated prices or sell at a discount.

Since then, several people involved in the scheme have pleaded guilty and turned state's witnesses, naming a number of high-ranking political and business officials as co-conspirators. In November, Swiss prosecutors searched Trafigura and Vitol's offices at Brazil's request.

The Thursday operation does not appear to significantly alter the course of the investigation, but does underline how prosecutors and police are continuing to dig into the scheme a year and a half after it first came into the public eye.

In a statement, prosecutors said material collected in Brazil and abroad had led them to suspect more co-conspirators. Among the people being investigated, they said, is an unnamed money launderer connected to a former Brazilian minister of mines and energy. This phase has a particular focus on deals involving asphalt, fuel oil, bunker fuel and refinery feedstock, they said.

A spokeswoman for Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the firm is formally known, said no Petrobras employees were named in Thursday's operation.

The company said in a statement that it is has been widely recognized by Brazilian authorities as the victim of various corruption schemes uncovered in recent years, rather than the perpetrator. It added that it is the co-head of 18 administrative investigations and is assisting prosecutors in 62 criminal cases.

Glencore, Vitol and Trafigura did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The alleged illicit transactions being examined by prosecutors were carried out through August 2016, prosecutors said. The investigation has largely focused up to now on transactions occurring no later than 2014.

