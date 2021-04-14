Brazilian prosecutors ask audit court to suspend sale of Caixa stake in Pan

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors have filed a request with audit court TCU to suspend the sale of state lender Caixa Economica Federal's stake in Banco Pan to investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA, according to court documents.

A request filed by prosecutor Lucas Furtado last week asks the audit court to suspend the 3.7 billion-real sale of a 49% voting stake in Banco Pan BPAN4.SA, announced on April 6.

The prosecutor asks the audit court to suspend the sale and to investigate potential "irregularities" in asset sales by the state lender.

BTG, which has already a 50.8% voting stake in Pan, is likely to have more freedom to implement a growth strategy at mid-sized lender when the deal is concluded. This acquisition underscores how BTG, once known as an investment bank, has expanded its business into retail banking.

BTG and Caixa did not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl)

