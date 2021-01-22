Patria Investments, a leading private equity firm based in Brazil, raised $512 million by offering 30.1 million shares (55% primary) at $17, above the range of $14 to $16. The offering contained 3.4 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, Patria commands a market value of $2.3 billion.



Patria is one of the leading private markets investment firms in Latin America in terms of capital raised, with over $8.7 billion raised since 2015, including co-investments. As of September 30, 2020, its AUM was $12.7 billion with 16 active funds, and its investment portfolio contained over 55 companies and assets. The company states that it intends to pay to holders its common shares dividends representing approximately 85% of its Distributable Earnings.



Patria Investments plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PAX. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investments prices upsized US IPO at $17, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.