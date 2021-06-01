US Markets

Brazilian president Bolsonaro agrees on hosting Copa America

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE ADORNO

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday morning he has spoken with his cabinet and the government is on board with hosting the Copa America in the country later this month.

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday morning he has spoken with his cabinet and the government is on board with hosting the Copa America in the country later this month.

Speaking to supporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he asked health minister Marcelo Queiroga and he also agrees with hosting the event.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular