Brazilian president attacks Supreme Court justice for COVID response probe

Eduardo Simoes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday attacked Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso after the judge ordered Congress to begin a probe of the federal government's response to COVID.

Bolsonaro criticized the request for the congressional probe to focus on the failures of the federal government in its COVID response.

Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll has reached records this week, surpassing 4,000 people.

Bolsonaro said the Supreme Court justice has "no moral courage" and said Barroso should request the impeachment of other Supreme Court justices.

He accused Barroso and "leftists in Congress" of covering up corruption involving COVID contracts by states and cities, without citing names.

