Brazilian power sector to benefit from rains, despite higher oil prices - ONS

Contributor
Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

The improvement in the level of Brazil's main hydroelectric reservoirs should ease the costs of operating the electricity system this year, even as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises the prices of inputs such as natural gas and diesel oil, said the general director of the National Electric System Operator (ONS), Luiz Carlos Ciocchi on Tuesday.

The operator predicts that lakes in the Brazilian Southeast/Midwest subsystem, where the country's main hydroelectric reservoirs are located, will end March at 60% of capacity, the best level since 2016 and well above last year, when the country suffered from adverse hydrology and risks of rationing.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini in Sao Paulo)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

