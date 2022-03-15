Brazilian power regulator Aneel approves loan to electricity sector due to water crisis costs

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian power regulator Aneel on Tuesday authorized electricity sector companies to take on a loan to cover additional costs they incurred after a water crisis last year.

Brazil sources most of its electricity from hydropower plants.

The regulator approved at an extraordinary meeting a first tranche of up to 5.3 billion reais ($1.03 billion). There is also the possibility of a second tranche of up to 5.2 billion reais, said Aneel.

The financial aid was structured because higher electricity rates charged last year were insufficient to fully cover the costs of activating thermoelectric plants in 2021, when hydroelectric dams suffered from the worst drought in more than 90 years.

The financing should also cover energy import costs and the bonus given to consumers in the regulated market who voluntarily reduced their energy consumption.

($1 = 5.1425 reais)

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima, Writing by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.