Brazilian power firm Cemig plans voluntary buyouts

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - The executive board of Brazilian power firm Cemig CMIG4.SA has approved a voluntary buyout program for up to 1,000 employees, according to an internal document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The buyouts are set to be effective starting in June, according to the document.

Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA CMIG4.SA, as the firm is formally known, confirmed the contents of the document to Reuters, emphasizing that the buyout is completely voluntary.

The firm did not offer a cost savings estimate, but noted that about 600 people signed up for a similar buyout program last year, saving the company nearly 150 million reais ($27.1 million).

The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais is Cemig's majority shareholder.

($1 = 5.54 reais)

