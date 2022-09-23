Brazilian power company Equatorial agrees to buy Enel's Celg-D

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Equatorial Energia SA EQTL3.SA has agreed to acquire Celg-D, a local electricity distribution company owned by Italy's Enel SpA ENEI.MI, a securities filing showed on Friday.

Equatorial will pay 1.58 billion reais ($309 million) for Celg-D in a deal that also includes a 5.71 billion-real debt restructuring, it said.

($1 = 5.1171 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.