Brazilian power co Eletrobras posts 17% drop in Q2 profit

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned power company Eletrobras ELET6.SA posted a second-quarter net income of 4.6 billion reais, down 17% from a year earlier on the devaluation of the Brazilian currency and on the review of assets' value.

Still, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization skyrocketed 483%, to 7.78 billion reais, helped by extraordinary gains with tariff revisions.

Net revenue went up 68% from a year earlier, to 11 billion reais.

Shares in Eletrobras were up more than 2% in the morning trading following the company's second-quarter results.

