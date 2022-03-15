US Markets
AES

Brazilian power co AES Brasil buys wind projects in judicial auction

Contributor
Letícia Fucuchima Reuters
Published

Brazilian power company AES Brasil Energia SA said on Tuesday it won a judicial auction to acquire wind projects from Renova Energia in Rio Grande do Norte state for 42 million reais ($8.13 million).

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company AES Brasil Energia SA AESB3.SA said on Tuesday it won a judicial auction to acquire wind projects from Renova Energia RNEW11.SA in Rio Grande do Norte state for 42 million reais ($8.13 million).

The company, which is controlled by U.S.-based AES Corp AES.N, was the only bidder in the auction for Renova's Cordilheira dos Ventos isolated productive unit (UPI).

($1 = 5.1631 reais)

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AES

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular