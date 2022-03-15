Brazilian power co AES Brasil buys wind projects in judicial auction
SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company AES Brasil Energia SA AESB3.SA said on Tuesday it won a judicial auction to acquire wind projects from Renova Energia RNEW11.SA in Rio Grande do Norte state for 42 million reais ($8.13 million).
The company, which is controlled by U.S.-based AES Corp AES.N, was the only bidder in the auction for Renova's Cordilheira dos Ventos isolated productive unit (UPI).
($1 = 5.1631 reais)
(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini)
