Brazilian power co AES Brasil buys wind projects in judicial auction

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company AES Brasil Energia SA AESB3.SA said on Tuesday it won a judicial auction to acquire wind projects from Renova Energia RNEW11.SA in Rio Grande do Norte state for 42 million reais ($8.13 million).

The company, which is controlled by U.S.-based AES Corp AES.N, was the only bidder in the auction for Renova's Cordilheira dos Ventos isolated productive unit (UPI).

($1 = 5.1631 reais)

(Reporting by Letícia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini)

