Brazilian police target environment minister in wood smuggling probe

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian police on Wednesday targeted Environment Minister Ricardo Salles and other officials in a probe of an alleged wood smuggling ring, according to court documents.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre Moraes authorized search warrants and access to the minister's bank and tax records as part of the police investigation into alleged corruption and contraband, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.

Federal police said they were executing 35 search and seizure warrants in the capital Brasilia and the states of Para and Sao Paulo, but did not name the targets due to police policy.

Four people with direct knowledge of the police operation told Reuters that Salles was among those targeted.

Brazil's Supreme Court also ordered that several officials at the Environment Ministry and environmental agency Ibama be suspended from their roles, police said.

Ibama chief Eduardo Bim was among those suspended, according to a court document seen by Reuters, but Salles was not.

Ibama, the Environment Ministry, Bim and Salles did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Brazilian newspapers O Globo, Folha de S.Paulo and Estado de S.Paulo also reported that Salles and Bim were targeted in the operation, without saying how they obtained the information.

