Brazilian planemaker Embraer narrows first-quarter net loss

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Thursday posted a first-quarter net loss of 428 million reais ($86.22 million), narrowing from a 522.9 million real loss in the same period last year.

($1 = 4.9642 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman )

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

