Brazilian planemaker Embraer narrows first-quarter net loss

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA on Thursday posted a first-quarter net loss of 428 million reais ($86.22 million), narrowing from a 522.9 million real loss in the same period last year.

($1 = 4.9642 reais)

