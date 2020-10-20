Brazilian planemaker Embraer delivers 28 aircraft in Q3

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Embraer SA EMBR3.SA delivered 28 aircraft in the third quarter, including seven commercial aircraft and 21 executive jets, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company added that its firm order backlog stood at $15.1 billion.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

