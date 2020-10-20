Companies
Brazilian planemaker Embraer delivers 28 aircraft in Q3

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Embraer SA delivered 28 aircraft in the third quarter, including seven commercial aircraft and 21 executive jets, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company added that its firm order backlog stood at $15.1 billion.

