Companies
SAN

Brazilian planemaker Embraer board approves equity swap deal with Santander

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said late on Tuesday its board has approved the execution of equity swaps with lender Banco Santander Brasil SA totaling up to 6.7 million common shares in the firm.

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said late on Tuesday its board has approved the execution of equity swaps with lender Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA totaling up to 6.7 million common shares in the firm.

The transaction will be settled in cash within a maximum period of 18 months, Embraer said in a securities filing.

The purpose of the deal is to neutralize potential stock price oscillation in view of future payments to be made by the company within the scope of its long-term incentive plans, the planemaker added.

Brazil-traded common shares in Embraer closed at 13.56 reais ($2.90) each on Tuesday.

($1 = 4.6735 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular