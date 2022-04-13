Brazilian planemaker Embraer board approves equity swap deal with Santander

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said late on Tuesday its board has approved the execution of equity swaps with lender Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA totaling up to 6.7 million common shares in the firm.

The transaction will be settled in cash within a maximum period of 18 months, Embraer said in a securities filing.

The purpose of the deal is to neutralize potential stock price oscillation in view of future payments to be made by the company within the scope of its long-term incentive plans, the planemaker added.

Brazil-traded common shares in Embraer closed at 13.56 reais ($2.90) each on Tuesday.

($1 = 4.6735 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

