Brazilian planemaker Embraer appoints ThyssenKrupp executive as CFO

BRASILIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday it has appointed ThyssenKrupp TKAG.DE executive Antonio Carlos Garcia as chief financial officer.

Garcia replaces Nelson Salgado, who will become vice president for operations, the company said in a securities filing. The appointments are effective January 1, 2020.

Garcia has worked for nine years at ThyssenKrupp, where he is currently CFO of its global unit Forged Technologies in Germany. He previously worked for Semens in Brazil.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Jane Wardell)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.