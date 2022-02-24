Brazilian pharmaceutical co Hypera expects $332 mln in net income in 2022

US Markets

Brazilian pharmaceutical company Hypera said on Thursday it expects 1.7 billion reais ($331.83 million) in net income for 2022.

The company also said it sees its 2022 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at around 2.65 billion reais and net revenue of 7.4 bln reais for the same year.

Hypera also announced a share buy-back program of up to 10 million common shares, which will last up to 18 months.

In another securities filing, the company said its board approved the nomination of Ramon Sanches Frutuoso Silva as its new chief financial officer.

($1 = 5.1231 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

