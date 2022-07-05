Brazilian pharma Hypera in merger talks with Grupo NC -media report

US Markets

Brazilian pharma Hypera in merger talks with Grupo NC

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypera SA HYPE3.SAis in talks to merge with conglomerate Grupo NC, according to a Tuesday report from business newspaper Valor Economico.

Under the potential deal, Hypera would become part of Grupo NC, which is already active in the pharmaceutical sector through its portfolio company EMS, the report said.

Hypera's founder, Joao Alves de Queiroz Filho, and Mexican holding company Maiorem currently have a combined controlling stake in the firm.

According to the newspaper, Hypera and EMS both denied they were in talks.

Grupo NC and Hypera did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request to comment.

