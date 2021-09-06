Brazilian pharma company Althaia seeks to raise $155 mln in IPO

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmaceutical company Althaia plans an initial public offering to raise roughly 800 million reais ($155 million), according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company set a price range between 10.80 reais and 13 reais per share. The final price will be set on Sept. 23.

Both the company and its shareholders intend to sell shares in the offering, it said in the document.

According to Althaia, the offering would involve 52.4 million new shares issued by the company and 13.9 million shares to be sold by its founder and president, Jairo Yamamoto.

The company, founded in 2010, plans to use the proceeds to build a new plant, invest in research and step up its working capital and capital structure.

Althaia currently operates three plants located in the states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, where it produces 52 pharmaceutical products.

Investment banks XP Investimentos, Itau BBA and Bank of America will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.1612 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves in Sao Paulo Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Matthew Lewis)

